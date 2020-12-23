State Duma prohibits foreign funding of public events

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Russia’s State Duma on Wednesday adopted in the third reading a bill prohibiting foreign financing of public events.

The bill proposed by State Duma member Dmitry Vyatkin determines the rules of raising funds for preparing and holding public events and spending donations received for this purpose.

In the application for permission to hold a public event the organizer is obliged to disclose the bank account to which donations will be entered, the bill says. It prohibits the funding of public events by foreign countries, organizations and citizens and stateless persons, as well as NGO’s registered as foreign agents, Russians aged under 16, anonymous givers and legal entities registered less than one year before the day of donating cash or other assets.

As the bill was edited before the second reading, the list was complemented by unregistered non-governmental organizations and individuals having the status of foreign agents.

In the second reading the bill incorporated an amendment demanding the organizers should present an account of spending the funds raised only if the number of participants in the given event exceeds 500.