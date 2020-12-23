One in three Russians not keeping track of personal finances, says poll

MOSCOW, December 23. / TASS /. More than half of economically active Russians (53%) keep an approximate account of their income and expenses, 14% are engaged in strict calculation, and 33% do not do it at all, according to the results of a survey conducted by the SuperJob job search service available to TASS on Wednesday.

Not keeping track of finances, according to the study, is more common among young people under 24 (37%), as well as respondents with income less than 50,000 rubles. (36%). At the same time, half of Russians (40%) plan their income and expenses for six months or less, for a longer period - up to a year - 12% expect money. Men are more likely to calculate a budget for a period from six months to a year (14% versus 10% among women), and 30% of respondents do not make any financial plans, this is more typical of respondents over 45 years old (33%), as well as those with income from 30,000 to 50,000 rubles. (32%)

When answering the question about the financial cushion, 40% of the respondents stated that they had no savings, 14% of the respondents in case of loss of income will have enough funds for less than a month, every fifth person - for 1-3 months, another 12% - from 3 months to six months. Out of all, 7% of respondents said that their savings will last for six months or a year, another 7% - for more than a year. The study was conducted from November 18 to December 18 of the current year in all districts of the Russian Federation. It was attended by 1,600 representatives of the economically active population of Russia.