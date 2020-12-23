Russian currency, oil prices will recover in early 2021, market watchers say

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Russia’s national currency will continue strengthening following oil prices, experts polled by TASS suggest. They project the oil price to rise to $55 per barrel in early 2021, whereas the ruble’s exchange rate - to 72 rubles per the US dollar.
Despite the recent news about a new strain of the coronavirus, experts expect the global economy to recover in 2021. "That will stir up the demand for risky assets, including the ruble and currencies of other emerging markets," Finam’s analyst Andrey Maslov said.
The concerns around 2021 subsided as coronavirus vaccines appeared, VTB Capital’s Chief Economist for Russia and the CIS Alexander Isakov said, adding that the downward pressure of the epidemiological environment is of far less relevance today.
The US presidential election also imparted a positive impulse to the market, Head of Tinkoff Investments Premium’s department Evgeny Dorofeev added.
Among external factors that will trigger growth, experts mentioned the monetary easing policies of the world’s largest central banks. "Amid interest rates close to zero, global institutional investors will be forced to boost investments in riskier instruments to make sure earning yield targets are reached," Maslov noted.
For Russia the risks of intensified sanctions pressure that are partially included in the price of the Russian currency, are rising, Dorofeev also suggests. Maslov believes that this factor is difficult to predict, adding that its share will depend on the foreign policy of the new US administration regarding Russia and the severity of possible sanctions.
Investors poised for risk
As the ‘coronacrisis’ factor becomes less relevant in 2021, oil demand may be expected to gradually increase as well, "particularly if borders open and the number of passenger flights go up," Chief Analyst at Alfa Capital Maxim Biryukov said.
Apart from existing OPEC+ oil output restrictions, the China’s and India’s oil demand is growing, Maslov said, noting that those countries are the world’s biggest oil importers.
According to Alfa Capital’s base case scenario, the price of Brent crude oil will range between $50 and $55 per barrel in early 2021. Finam estimates the possible range at $47-55 per barrel. Tinkoff Investments Premium expects the Brent oil price at $50-60 per barrel in the long run.
A negative scenario suggesting long and deep lockdowns in Europe and the US, delays in vaccination may well bring the price of Brent oil to $40-45 per barrel, Biryukov added.
Maslov even does not rule out a decrease of the Brent price to $40 within a year in case of local corrections on financial markets. However, a scenario suggesting its decrease below that mark in the first quarter of 2021 is hardly probable, Isakov noted.
Ruble to follow oil price
In case of economic revival investors will be willing to invest funds in riskier assets, which gives space for strengthening of currencies of emerging markets on the horizon of several months, Dorofeev said.
Alfa Capital expects the return of the interest of global investors in Russian assets to contribute to the ruble’s strengthening in early 2021 to 67-70 rubles per the US dollar in its base case scenario. A negative scenario will push the dollar up to 78-80 rubles, "which is unlikely without new factors that change the fundamentals dramatically, appearing," Biryukov said.
VTB Capital projects the dollar’s exchange rate at 72.5-74 rubles in the first quarter of 2021, and at 74.5-76 rubles in a negative scenario with the oil price of $40 per barrel. Moreover, in case of the risk premium equal to that in August, the upper bound of the ruble’s weakening may total 78 rubles, Isakov added.
According to Finam’s projections, in case of realized geopolitical and sanctions risks it is entirely possible that the dollar and the euro will hit their 2020 peaks against the ruble and exceed 80 rubles and 93.3 rubles, respectively.