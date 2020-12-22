Volume of orders at Hainan's Tropical Agricultural Products Show reaches $ 10 bln

HAIKOU, December 22. /TASS/. The International Winter Tropical Agricultural Products Show wrapped up on Tuesday on Hainan. According to Xinhua, its participants have placed orders for the supply of products totaling 67.8 billion yuan (about $ 10.4 billion).

The fair featured fruits, vegetables, grains and oilseeds, livestock products, seafood, tea, coffee, wine, and agro-industrial materials and machinery. The volume of goods sold at its sites amounted to 213 million yuan (about $ 32.6 million). In addition, the event's participants signed 79 agreements on investment projects in the agricultural sector worth 2.3 billion yuan (approximately $ 353 million).

During the five days of work, more than 2,200 companies from China and 110 foreign companies from 31 countries took part in the show, more than 5,100 people took part in the event directly. More than 279,000 people visited the fair from 18 to 22 December. Ten exhibition halls with a total area of ​​more than 100,000 square meters were opened for them.

The International Winter Tropical Agricultural Products Show is China's only tropical agriculture fair during the winter season. It was first held in 1998 and since then it has been held annually in this island province.

The Chinese authorities pay great attention to the development of agriculture in Hainan province. Passion fruit, pitaya, coconut, pomelo and many other tropical fruits are grown here. Moreover, the island offers opportunities for sea fishing, gardening and livestock raising.