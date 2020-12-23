Russia stabilizes economic situation disrupted by oil prices in 2020, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Russia managed to stabilize the economic situation disrupted by oil prices, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
"This year the [energy] sector faced very challenging conditions as the turbulent environment triggered instability both for the commodities sector and for all types of industry, unfortunately," he said. "However, I think that the country managed to find a way out of those difficulties, stabilize the situation, stabilize the global price environment as well, and what is most important - ensure absolute sustainability of the Russian economy," Peskov added.