Russian banks restructured household loans worth $432 mln in November

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. The volume of household loans restructured by Russian banks increased by about a third in November to 32.5 bln rubles ($432 mln), the Central Bank said in its analytical report on the development of the national banking sector in November 2020.

"In November, the demand of small and medium enterprises for restructuring of loans continued to decline - compared to October, the volume of loans restructured over the month decreased by almost 18%, to 17.2 billion rubles ($232 mln). On the contrary, the volume of household loans restructured over the month, increased by about a third up to 32.5 billion rubles," the regulator noted.

The Central Bank named the increase in the incidence of coronavirus infection and the restrictive measures associated with the pandemic among the main reasons for the growth in demand for loan restructuring.

According to the Central Bank's estimates, the volume of restructuring loans to large companies is growing insignificantly. In total, for the period between late of March and the end of October, the banks restructured loans in the amount of about 6.5 trillion rubles ($86.5 bln) (more than 10% of the loan portfolio).

In November, the growth of consumer loans (excluding auto loans) slowed down (+1.2%) compared to October (+ 1.5%).This can be attributed to higher uncertainty due to the worsening epidemic situation, the Central Bank noted.

In November, the overdue debt of corporate borrowers slightly decreased - by 10 billion rubles ($133 mln), or 0.3%. On the contrary, retail arrears grew by 12.3 billion rubles ($163 mln), or 1.3%, which is higher than the average monthly growth in 2019. This increase was evenly distributed across the banking sector, which probably reflects the impact of the pandemic, the Central Bank stressed.