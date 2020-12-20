Aeroflot says has no information about suspension of flights with UK

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. Aeroflot, the only Russian air carrier performing regular flights from Moscow to London, has no information about possible suspension of air service with the United Kingdom, Aeroflot spokesman Mikhail Demin told TASS on Sunday.

"It is up to a governmental headquarters to take decisions on suspension and resumption of air service. As of now, we have no information about such a decision," he said.

The Russian anti-coronavirus crisis center told TASS earlier in the day that the issue of air service with the United Kingdom, where a new mutation of the novel coronavirus has been detected, was under control and any decision on that matter would be made public after being taken.

Air service between Russia and the United Kingdom was resumed from August 1. Regular flights between Moscow and London are performs by Russia’s Aeroflot and British Airways.

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on December 14 that a new variant of the coronavirus had been identified by British researchers and that this newly-identified variant "may be associated" with the faster spread in the south-east of England. Prime Minister Boris Johnson told a news conference on Saturday that, according to preliminary data, the new strain could be by 70% more transmissible, adding however that no evidence to its bigger lethality were available.

On Saturday, the United Kingdom’s death toll from the coronavirus infection exceeded 67,000, Europe’s second highest mortality after Italy, and the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases exceeded two million.