Russian-Saudi intergovernmental commission to hold next meeting in March

BEIRUT, December 19. /TASS/. The next meeting of the Russian-Saudi intergovernmental commission for commercial, economic, scientific and technical cooperation will take place in March 2021, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman said at joint news conference with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak on Saturday.

"We are planning to hold similar bilateral talks within the intergovernmental commission in March," he said.

Earlier, the Saudi energy minister underscored that the interaction of Riyadh and Moscow "is strategic and crucial for implementation of the reached agreements.".