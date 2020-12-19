Trump signs bill limiting Chinese company stock listings

WASHINGTON, December 19. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has signed the bill which particularly aims to block Chinese companies from US exchanges, the White House said in a statement.

"On Friday, December 18, 2020, the President signed into law <…> the ‘Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act’," the White House noted. According to the bill, foreign businesses should be audited by US regulators.

Beijing slams this bill as discriminatory and says that it seeks to create obstacles for Chinese companies’ listings on US exchanges. Such measures by Washington can push Chinese companies from the US market and can affect interests of US investors, China says.