Volume of land transactions in Hainan's Sanya increased by 10% over the year

HAIKOU, December 17. /TASS/. The volume of commercial transactions with land for business projects in Hainan's Sanya has grown by about 10% since the beginning of 2020 to 13.7 billion yuan (about $ 2 billion at the current exchange rate), reported the city administration for natural resources and planning.

According to the authorities, in November alone, the Sanya administration organized the sale of land with an area of ​​217,100 square meters. This territory was occupied by strategically important companies, thanks to which, according to the official plan, the city will sharply enhance its position as one of the key development centers of Hainan's free trade port.

Investors are showing growing interest in Sanya's Central Business District. Thus, just over the past month, five spots located there with a total area of ​​73,900 square meters intended for sale, were put up for auction with the subsequent registration of commercial projects. Buyers estimated their value at more than 2.16 billion yuan ($ 330 million). Commercial buildings will appear on this territory, which will be equipped with prestigious apartments and offices of big companies.

One of the main tasks is to turn this part of Hainan into a developed financial and economic cluster, where modern commercial services will be provided, which are in demand both in the countries of the Asia-Pacific region and around the world. Local experts highlight a noticeable increase in foreign business interest in Sanya, which is gradually playing an increasingly important role in the development of Southeast Asia.

"Hainan's free trade port is attracting more and more foreign investors, many of them opening offices in the Sanya Central Business District," said a spokesman for the Municipal Natural Resources Administration. According to the official, this year there has been a real "investment boom", which, as the authorities expect, will soon lead to an economic boom through the development of several priority sectors.