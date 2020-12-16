Hainan to host international tropical agricultural products fair

HAIKOU, December 16. /TASS/. The Winter International Tropical Agricultural Products Fair will be held from 18 to 22 December in Hainan's Haikou, reported the Haikou Daily newspaper.

This is the only winter tropical agriculture fair in China, the publication specifies. The upcoming event will feature fruits, vegetables, grains and oilseeds, livestock products, seafood, tea, coffee and wine. IMoreover, one can learn more about agro-industrial materials and equipment at the fair.

More than 100 companies from 30 countries, as well as about 2,000 enterprises from China, have confirmed their participation. Ten exhibition halls with a total area of ​​more than 100,000 square meters will open for visitors. Seven sites will be located indoors, three more — outdoors.

The fair was organized by the Hainan Provincial Agriculture and Village Administration and the Haikou administration. The event will be led by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, the China Committee for the Promotion of International Trade, the All China Federation of Supply and Marketing Cooperatives and the Hainan administration.

During the exhibition, the organizers will take the necessary measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Items on display, including frozen products, will be carefully checked to ensure that they meet safety standards.

The Chinese authorities pay great attention to the development of agriculture on Hainan. Passion fruit, pitaya, coconut, pomelo and many other tropical fruits are grown here. In addition, the island offers opportunities for sea fishing, gardening and livestock raising.