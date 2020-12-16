Volume of Hainan's duty free trade could reach $ 4 billion in 2020

HAIKOU, December 16. /TASS/. The total duty free trade volume at Hainan's duty free shops by the end of 2020 may exceed 26 billion yuan (about $ 3.97 billion), the local newspaper "Hainan Daily" reported citing the provincial department of commerce.

According to the authorities, the total volume of trade in four duty free shops on the island, including goods that are taxed, should be about 31.5 billion yuan (about $ 4.8 billion). As of December 14, this figure has already exceeded 30 billion yuan (about $ 4.6 billion), of which 25 billion yuan are duty-free goods, and the rest about 50 billion yuan is the volume of trade in goods that were taxed.

A pilot program for the development of a chain of duty free shops on Hainan was launched by the Chinese government in 2011. Between 2011 and the end of 2019, customers made more than 16 million purchases in duty free shops for a total of 53.8 billion yuan (about $ 8.2 billion), according to official customs data. The coronavirus pandemic has led to a slight drop in sales in the first half of 2020, but sales have skyrocketed in the second half amid an improvement in the country's epidemiological situation and an influx of Chinese tourists to the province.

There are currently four duty free shops in the Hainan province: two of them are located in the provincial capital, Haikou, and the rest — in Sanya and the coastal town of Boao in Qionghai District in the northeast of the island. A pilot program for the development of a chain of duty free shops on Hainan was launched by the Chinese government in 2011.

By the end of 2020, it is planned to open three more new duty free shops. The authorities explained the need to increase the number of duty free shops in the province by the growing number of tourists and the high demand for duty free goods. All three new stores will be located in Sanya. One of them will open at the airport, and the other two — in the suburbs.

Since July 1, the presonal quotas for purchases in duty free shops in the province have been increased from 30,000 to 100,000 yuan (from $ 4,200 to $ 14,200), and the list of duty free goods has been expanded from 38 to 45 positions.