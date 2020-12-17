Sanya's business district signs a set of agreements on services and tourism

HAIKOU, December 17. /TASS/. The business center of Hainan's leading resort city of Sanya has been collectively negotiating strategic investment agreements and plans to implement ten more key projects in tourism, modern services and advanced technologies in the near future, according to the local administration.

According to the administration's WeChat page, the signed agreements represent the next phase of a provincial capital investment program. During the ceremonies held in various places, the Hainan authorities issued investments worth 39 billion yuan ($ 5.9 billion at the current exchange rate). Part of this amount falls to said projects in Sanya.

According to statement, among the companies interested in doing business in the central business district, there are corporations included in the list of the 500 most competitive companies in the world, as well as promising enterprises with foreign capital. They are supposed to "ensure the optimization of the sectoral structure and long-term growth of the city's economy."

According to official estimates, since April 13, 2018, when the Hainan province celebrated its 30th anniversary, more than 2,300 enterprises have registered in Sanya, 90 of which are included in the list of half a thousand commercial organizations in the world with the most powerful capitalization. Since the beginning of 2020 alone, tax payments from companies based in the city, including those from Russia, have exceeded 1.4 billion yuan ($ 214 million). Their investments in fixed assets amounted to about 12.16 billion yuan ($ 1.86 billion), and the volume of newly attracted foreign capital investments amounted to about 92.52 million yuan ($ 14.15 million).

Hainan from time to time hosts events where the authorities launch a number of important projects. Such regular events are expected to create many new jobs and significantly increase the gross regional product of China's Hainan.