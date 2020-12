MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has described his relations with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, as working and trust-based.

According to the Russian leader, Moscow and Beijing have similar interests in many areas. "Maybe thanks to this fact, or, maybe, thanks to personal vibe, I have business but at the same time trust-based relations with the Chinese president," Putin told the annual news conference. "Naturally, it helps us in our work.".