Bitcoin price exceeds $22,000

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Bitcoin price rose by 3.7% in the course of trading on Thursday reaching $22,148 at its peak, according to the data of the trading platform as of 06:11 Moscow time. Thus, the cryptocurrency price has set a new all-time high value. As of 06:39 am Moscow time, the Bitcoin price was at around $21.311 (+2.3%).

Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency invented in 2008 by an unknown person or group of people using the name Satoshi Nakamoto. It is a decentralized digital currency without a central bank or single administrator that can be sent from user to user on the peer-to-peer bitcoin network without intermediaries. Bitcoin's popularity has skyrocketed only in recent years. The emission of this cryptocurrency is limited, and now most of the bitcoins have been "mined.".