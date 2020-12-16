Hainan's Haikou becomes best city for New Year festivities with media support

HAIKOU, December 16. /TASS/. The administrative center of Hainan this month received the status of "the city most suitable for celebrating the New Year" in China. Haikou was awarded this honorary title thanks to the action initiated by the main party newspaper of the country, People's Daily.

At the same time, in city, located on the northern coast of the island, a program was launched to promote recreation during the winter season: in the near future, the authorities plan to hold more than 200 cultural and entertainment events. The project was supported by many commercial organizations, including multinational companies. It is assumed that thanks to the assistance of the authorities and business, Haikou will experience a real consumer boom during the New Year holidays.

Local travel agencies advise tourists to not only visit shows, festive performances, numerous shops, and restaurants offering a wide range of traditional dishes for every taste, but also to pay attention to picturesque landscape attractions located both within the city and beyond.

In addition, a New Year's festival will be held in Haikou, organized by the satellite TV channel of Hunan Province (central part of the country), which will bring musical bands and stars all across China. At the same time, there will be football matches, a sailing ship parade, youth roller skating competitions.

Duty free stores, which were significantly expanded by the end of 2020, will become one of the important incentives for consumption in the city. Thanks to this, Hainan residents and guests will be able to purchase high-quality products from the ever-increasing list of the product range of the world's leading brands at relatively low prices.

According to the plan of the Chinese government, the southernmost province of China should become a popular destination for almost all categories of tourists, from the youngest to the elderly. The authorities are actively working to find new ways to boost Hainan as an advanced international consumer zone.