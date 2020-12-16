Hainan authorities vow to search for new opportunities to develop free trade port

HAIKOU, December 16. /TASS/. Shen Xiaoming, Hainan's Party Secretary, ordered to look for new opportunities to boost the development of the regional free trade port, announced the administration of the island on Wednesday.

"It is necessary to liberate thinking, boldly experiment, be ready for innovation. In order to create Hainan's free trade port, we have to get rid of the old way of thinking ," the head of the island's administration emphasized. According to him, a new breakthrough may occur in the near future thanks to the coordinated efforts of government structures at all levels, taking into account the innovative ideas of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The provincial leader recalled that the progress in development Hainan has managed to achieve over the past 30 years has become possible primarily due to modernization and new thinking. "Only this" magic weapon "can pave the way for us to build a free port with Chinese features," said Shen Xiaoming.

The secretary of the party committee specified that the future success of the southernmost Chinese province also depends on "the ability to see the true essence of things, learn from successful examples, and study the experience of both China and other countries." "We must resolutely avoid those innovations that cannot bring us any practical benefit, or will have a limited positive effect on socio-economic development," the official said.

In April 2018, President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese authorities intend to actively involve Hainan in globalization and to draw foreign investors to the island province. By 2050, according to the authorities, the island should become a unique international cluster with an advanced economy, developed tourism, top-notch scientific, technical and financial potential, and modern medicine. The branches of the best universities and offices of the most powerful corporations in the world will be located on the Island of Hainan.