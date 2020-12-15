Hainan signs package of agreements on 75 projects worth about $ 6 bln

SANYA, December 15. /TASS/. The fourth package of agreements on key projects for Hainan's free trade port was signed in Haikou on December 13 worth 39 billion yuan (about $ 6 billion), reported the local newspaper "Hainan Daily".

The signing ceremony was attended by Hainan Provincial Party Secretary Shen Xiaoming, and Acting Mayor Feng Fei made a speech. In total, agreements were signed on 75 projects, 14 of which — with foreign investments. The documents relate to such areas as tourism, modern service sector, high technology, culture and sports, medicine, finance, smart logistics, and a number of others.

In June 2020, the Chinese government published a program for the development of a free trade port in the Hainan province. According to this document, Hainan will be turned into a special customs zone. The country's authorities expect to complete the creation of a free port on the territory of the province by 2025: by this time, a system for ensuring free trade and investment should be built on the island.

By 2035, the free port and its model will become more solid. By this time, it is planned to ensure freedom of trade and investment on Hainan, cross-border movement of capital and people, freight traffic.