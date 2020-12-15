{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

More than 600 big companies open offices in Sanya's business district

SANYA, December 15. /TASS/. More than 600 big companies have opened a representative office in the business center of Hainan's Sanya, at least 15 of them are included in the Fortune Global 500 ranking of the world's largest companies, www.hinews.cn reported.

According to the newspaper, on December 13, a ceremony of signing agreements between the Sanya authorities and representatives of a number of enterprises was held at the Hainan International Exhibition and Congress Center. The event took place as part of the promotion of Hainan's free trade port. As the newspaper writes, since the publication of the program for the construction of the port and the introduction of favorable conditions for doing business, more and more companies are showing interest in the island.

Following the ceremony, three more companies will start working in Sanya. Hengli Group, for example, ranked 107th in the Fortune Global 500 and 28th in the 500 largest enterprises in China. The company specializes in the oil refining and petrochemical industries, as well as the textile industry. Two more companies are representatives of the yachting industry, CCTD and Zhongwang Group.

On June 1, the Chinese Central Committee and the State Council published a program for the creation of Hainan's free trade port. The document provides for several dozen targets, tasks and measures that the country's leadership sets for the region's development. According to the government's instructions, China will turn the entire island into a special customs zone.

The Chinese authorities plan to complete the creation of Hainan's free port in 2025: by this time a system for ensuring free trade and investment should be ensured on the island. 

Tags
Hainan
Experts believe gas supplies via Nord Stream 2 may start in 2021
Last Friday, the Russian barge "Fortuna" began laying a 2.6 km section of the pipeline in the exclusive economic zone of Germany in waters at a depth of less than 30 meters
Read more
US must take care of its Moon orbiter’s compatibility with Russian spacecraft — Roscosmos
This would enable Russia to extend a helping hand in emergency, according to the space corporation CEO
Read more
Russian Navy latest patrol ship strikes naval and air targets in Black Sea drills
The naval sailors also practiced operations by the fire-fighting units while taking personnel aboard a helicopter during a simulated emergency, according to the Fleet’s press office
Read more
Moscow will recognize new US president according to American laws - Lavrov
"Regarding the processes that continue in the US in the context of past elections, I would like to reiterate that Moscow does not recognize one presidential candidate over another," the Minister said
Read more
Russia’s Roscosmos chief confirms plans to launch two Angara carrier rockets in 2021
The Roscosmos head told TASS in August that the 2021 plan envisaged the launch of heavy Angara-A5 rocket No. 3 with a new Persei booster and a light Angara-1.2 launch vehicle
Read more
Kremlin comments on Putin’s recent remarks about Boris Nemtsov murder
The Kremlin spokesman suggested that this question can be asked directly at Putin’s upcoming annual press conference on December 17
Read more
Yerevan informs about Baku’s offensive in southern Nagorno-Karabakh
The Army of Defense is taking corresponding action
Read more
Lavrov warns West against trying to break down Dayton Accords
Russian Foreign Minister noted that Bosnia-Herzegovina’s European integration is possible only in keeping with the Dayton principles
Read more
Aliyev blames Armenia for ceasefire violation in Nagorno-Karabakh
Peacekeepers have called on the opposing sides in Nagorno-Karabakh to abide by the ceasefire agreement
Read more
Press review: Trump builds ‘Chinese wall’ for Biden and Iran vows to return Golan to Syria
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, December 10
Read more
Russian MiG-31 fighter intercepts US spy plane over Bering Sea
After the foreign spy plane flew away from the Russian state border, the MiG-31 fighter safely returned to its home base
Read more
Criminal case on Navalny incident cannot be opened in Russia so far, says Putin
The president stated that Russian specialists should be let join the investigation into the incident with Russian opposition blogger Alexey Navalny
Read more
Armenian PM’s spokesperson refutes reports about his resignation
Mane Gevorgyan told that the news about Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation "are so non-serious that they need no comments"
Read more
Russian Navy to get 4 surface ships by year-end
Overall, the shipbuilders have built 40 warships, submarines, support vessels and craft for the Russian Navy this year
Read more
Russia, Iran to look for new methods to counter sanctions’ negative effect - Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister also noted that Russia’s support for Iran’s economy amounts to billions of US dollars
Read more
Construction of Nord Stream 2 resumes
The Fortuna barge will carry out the pipe laying in the exclusive economic zone of Germany, according to Nord Stream 2 AG
Read more
Karabakh settlement was not reached with disregard for Iran’s interests - Lavrov
The parties to the conflict themselves expressed their interest in Russia’s mediation, Russian Foreign Minister stressed
Read more
Sputnik V likely to offer two-year protection against coronavirus - developers
Gintsburg explained the criticism of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine by unfair market competition and political motives
Read more
North Korea buys Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine, starts vaccination - report
There is no data on whether North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has been inoculated with the vaccine
Read more
Russian Navy nuclear-powered sub makes salvo launch of Bulava missiles
The Bulava ballistic missiles’ flight proceeded in the normal mode, Russia’s Defense Ministry said
Read more
Venezuelan leader's son vaccinated against COVID-19 with Russian vaccine — TV
Maduro’s son would receive the second dose of the vaccine 20 days later, and then would be supervised by specialists
Read more
Press review: Donbass talks stuck in the mud and Iran urges Russia for SWIFT alternative
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, December 9
Read more
First ceasefire violation recorded in Nagorno-Karabakh - Russia’s Defense Ministry
The Russian peacekeeping contingent continue its mission in Nagorno-Karabakh, the bulletin says
Read more
Russian Navy frigate test-fires Tsirkon hypersonic missile from White Sea
The Tsirkon missile successfully struck the coastal target at a distance of over 350 km
Read more
Roscosmos CEO skeptical about US program Artemis in its current shape
At the third stage of the project, NASA hopes to land astronauts on the Moon in 2024 and then send a crew towards Mars in the mid-2030s
Read more
Aliyev says OSCE Minsk Group played no part in Karabakh settlement
The talks seeking peace for Nagorno-Karabakh have been ongoing within the OSCE Minsk Group, co-chaired by Russia, the United States and France
Read more
Putin lives in his residence outside Moscow, there is no bunker, Kremlin says
Russian President often works in Novo-Ogaryovo and comes from there to the Kremlin
Read more
Armenian, Russian defense chiefs discuss Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire violation
On December 12, Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces delivered a strike on the villages of Hin Tager and Htsaberd, the Armenian Defense Ministry’s press service said
Read more
Trump believes US Supreme Court ‘chickened out’ amid elections lawsuit
"The fact that the Supreme Court wouldn’t find standing in an original jurisdiction matter between multiple states, and including the President of the States, is absurd", he wrote
Read more
Russia-US relations unlikely to be changed under Biden administration - diplomat
According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, the United States’ foreign policy is still geared to contain Russia
Read more
Foreign Ministers of Russia and UAE to discuss leaders' agreements and regional crises
This is the eight visit of the UAE diplomacy chief Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Russia during his service in this position
Read more
Press review: Zelensky goads Belarus and Israel summons Russian envoy over remarks
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, December 11
Read more
Russia’s top brass inks deal on six corvettes for Pacific Fleet
The Fleet will receive two Project 20380 and four Project 20385 corvettes in 2024-2028, according to the Defense Ministry
Read more
Second test launch of Angara-A5 heavy rocket carried out in Plesetsk
All pre-launch operations and the launch proceeded in the normal mode
Read more
MC-21-310 airplane with Russian engines makes first flight
Engine operating modes, aircraft stability and sensitivity and functioning of all airplane systems were tested during the flight, according to Rostec corporation
Read more
Russia reserves right for tit-for-tat response to UK’s anti-Russian sanctions - diplomat
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted, that these sanctions demonstrate that London is unready to give up its confrontational policy towards Moscow
Read more
AstraZeneca to manufacture 200 mln anti-COVID vaccine doses in Thailand, says virologist
According to Dr. Nakorn Premsri, from 5 million to 10 million people can be vaccinated in Thailand per month
Read more
Russia sets up mobile radar reconnaissance units
The country continues work to enhance airspace control in the Arctic zone as well as in the east, according to the chief of the Aerospace Force’s Radio-Technical Troops
Read more
Bulava missiles fired from Sea of Okhotsk at distance of over 5,500 km
The Defense Ministry added that "all the missiles’ warheads successfully arrived at the designated area of the Chizha combat field"
Read more
Cyberattacks contradict Russia's foreign policy principles - Russian US Embassy
The US media are once again groundlessly trying to accuse Russia of hacker attacks on US government bodies, the Russian diplomatic mission wrote
Read more
Defense contractor delivers some 300,000 Ratnik combat outfits to troops over eight years
Read more
Press review: US poised to sanction Turkey and AstraZeneca eyes combining Russian vaccine
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, December 14th
Read more
Countries accounting for 70% of global economy declare commitment to zero emissions goal
Apart from that, participants of the summit announced the launch of a major new global campaign, headlined the Race to Resilience
Read more
Russia develops fully automatic radar system to enhance airspace control
The new system is the first one in the history of radio-technical troops with automatic radar modules that require no operators’ involvement
Read more
US position on Western Sahara may trigger new spiral of violence in region - ministry
This new position of the United States could dramatically impede UN efforts to promote the Settlement Plan for Western Sahara, the foreign ministry stressed
Read more
Putin congratulates Joe Biden on US presidential election victory
Putin wished every success to the president-elect and expressed confidence that Russia and the US can facilitate resolution of many problems and challenges faced by the world now
Read more
Pashinyan says Baku’s actions in Karabakh aimed against Russian peacekeepers
Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stressed that there were no civilians in Khin Tager and Khtsaberd and only Russian peacekeepers were stationed there on the weekend
Read more
Russia’s COVID-19 ‘patient zero’ emerged in early March, chief sanitary doctor says
By March 17 the country already had 100 cases
Read more
Europe gives signals it can hardly act independently in new world order - Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister believes that by keeping its influence on Europe, the United States will attempt to maximally reduce the number of other actors seeking to be a pole in the new world system
Read more
Baku declares anti-terrorism operation in Nagorno-Karabakh
Baku demands Yerevan meet its commitments as part of the joint statement on ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh
Read more
Latest radar station goes on combat alert in Russia’s south
The new radar station has replaced its Nebo-U predecessor and is a follow-up of its systems
Read more