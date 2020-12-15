More than 600 big companies open offices in Sanya's business district

SANYA, December 15. /TASS/. More than 600 big companies have opened a representative office in the business center of Hainan's Sanya, at least 15 of them are included in the Fortune Global 500 ranking of the world's largest companies, www.hinews.cn reported.

According to the newspaper, on December 13, a ceremony of signing agreements between the Sanya authorities and representatives of a number of enterprises was held at the Hainan International Exhibition and Congress Center. The event took place as part of the promotion of Hainan's free trade port. As the newspaper writes, since the publication of the program for the construction of the port and the introduction of favorable conditions for doing business, more and more companies are showing interest in the island.

Following the ceremony, three more companies will start working in Sanya. Hengli Group, for example, ranked 107th in the Fortune Global 500 and 28th in the 500 largest enterprises in China. The company specializes in the oil refining and petrochemical industries, as well as the textile industry. Two more companies are representatives of the yachting industry, CCTD and Zhongwang Group.

On June 1, the Chinese Central Committee and the State Council published a program for the creation of Hainan's free trade port. The document provides for several dozen targets, tasks and measures that the country's leadership sets for the region's development. According to the government's instructions, China will turn the entire island into a special customs zone.

The Chinese authorities plan to complete the creation of Hainan's free port in 2025: by this time a system for ensuring free trade and investment should be ensured on the island.