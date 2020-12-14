Non-OPEC states to increase oil supply in 2021

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. The oil offer of non-OPEC countries will grow by 850,000 barrels per day in 2021, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) says in its December report released on Monday.

The United States, Canada, Brazil and Norway are expected to be the key drivers of oil supplies growth, OPEC reports. The organization revised downward its forecast for oil production in Russia in the next year.

The forecast of oil supply for 2020 was lowered by 80,000 barrels per day to 62.67 mln barrels per daily, largely because oil production in Brazil, the US, the UK and Norway was lower than expected in the fourth quarter, OPEC reports.