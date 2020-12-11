Russia wants to introduce visa-free entry with Mexico

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. Russia is interested in striking a bilateral agreement with Mexico to grant citizens of the both states visa-free entry when travelling, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in his article marking the 130th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and Mexico.

"We are working on improving the legal and treaty basis of the Russian-Mexican relations," he stressed. "We are interested in signing a full-fledged agreement on introducing visa-free entry for trips of citizens of the two countries which would come to be a symbolic agreement in the context of increasing numbers of tourist and business exchanges."

In January 2017, Mexico introduced simplified entry rules for Russian citizens. Russian tourists only need to obtain an e-permit to stay in the country for up to 180 days, while some citizens don’t require any visas at all.