Saint-Petersburg Exchange launches Airbnb shares trading

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. Saint-Petersburg Exchange (SPB Exchange) has launched trading of shares of US’ Airbnb (company operating an online rental platform for travelers) after the start of trading on NASDAQ, the exchange said in a statement on Thursday.

"A class ordinary shares of Airbnb, Inc. will become available for transactions on the Saint-Petersburg Exchange trading on December 10, 2020, though not earlier than the start of trading on Nasdaq Stock Market LLC where those securities have been approved for listing," the statement said.

SPB Exchange is one of the largest exchanges organizing trading of shares of international companies in Russia. Currently over 1,500 securities of foreign issuers, including shares, depositary receipts and Eurobonds, are traded on the exchange.