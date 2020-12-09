Next OPEC+ meeting to be held on January 4

NOVO-OGARYOVO, December 9. /TASS/. The next OPEC+ ministerial meeting will be held on January 4, 2021, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said at a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and cabinet members.

"We agreed that we will hold the next meeting on January 4 to determine what actions to take jointly, starting from February," Novak said.

At a meeting on December 3, the ministers of the alliance countries agreed to gradually increase oil production from January 1, 2021. The mechanism stipulates that a monthly increase in supply will be no more than 500,000 bpd. In total, OPEC+ countries intend to restore oil production by 2 mln bpd. An agreement was also reached to hold meetings on a monthly basis.