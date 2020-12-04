US Secretary of Energy calls Nord Stream 2 detrimental to sovereignty of Europe

WASHINGTON, December 4. /TASS/. US Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette believes that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project is detrimental to the safety and sovereignty of Europe, and also "solidifies Russia's dominance over Europe’s natural gas markets."

The US official was commenting on the US’ draft military budget for 2021 financial year (started on October 1) approved by both chambers of the US Congress, which includes expansion of sanctions against gas pipeline projects Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream.

"The Nord Stream 2 pipeline is detrimental to the safety and sovereignty of Europe and solidifies Russia’s dominance over Europe’s natural gas markets. The U.S. believes that there needs to be a diversity of fuels, routes, and sources flowing through Europe," he wrote in Twitter.

Earlier on Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow considers expansion of the US sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 project demonstration of unfair competition.

"Obviously we will do everything to protect our interests and the interests of international commercial projects," Peskov said when asked whether Russia plans any countermeasures.

The Nord Stream 2 project contemplates the construction of two pipeline strings with a total capacity of 55 bln cubic meters per year from the coast of Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany. To date, 93% of Nord Stream 2 has been finished. The construction was suspended at the end of 2019 when the Swiss pipe-laying company Allseas stopped work due to US sanctions.

The TurkStream gas pipeline launched on January 8 passes across the Black Sea from Russia to Turkey, followed by an onshore transit line to the border with neighboring states. The throughput capacity of the gas pipeline is 31.5 bln cubic meters of gas annually.