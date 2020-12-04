Russian investment fund, Kazakhstan to cooperate for vaccine registration, production

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Friday it had signed an agreement on cooperation for the accelerated registration, production and distribution of the Russian Sputnik V anti-coronavirus vaccine with Kazakhstan’s Health Ministry.

"Thanks to the agreement between the RDIF and Kazakhstan, the population of this country will have access to the anti-coronavirus vaccine with the efficiency of more than 91%. Production of the Sputnik V vaccine that will be organized in Kazakhstan will make it possible to reduce logistic costs and ensure supplies of the vaccine to medical establishments in a short period of time. Apart from that, the agreements will make it possible to expand exchange of technologies, research and medical experience between our countries," RDIF quoted its CEO Kirill Dmitriev as saying.

After Kazakhstan’s regulating agencies issue an approval, technology transfer will be carried out and material for the production of at least two million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine will be supplied to Kazakhstan.