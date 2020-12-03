Foreign investment into Russian real estate not to exceed 6% by end of 2020

MOSCOW, December 3. / TASS /. The bulk of transactions on the Russian real estate market is formed by investments of Russian companies, the share of foreign investors will not exceed 6% by the end of 2020, Irina Ushakova, the senior director, head of the capital markets and investment department of CBRE told reporters on Thursday.

"Since the beginning of the pandemic, the share of foreign investments has significantly decreased. The bulk of transactions is formed by investments by Russian companies. Their share increased to 94% in 2020 against 74% in the previous year," Ushakova said.

According to her, the preliminary results of 2020 suggest that the volume of investments in real estate in Russia may reach a value close to last year and amount to about 250 bln rubles. At the same time, investments in the residential segment (plots for the construction of residential projects) increased by 41% compared to the value of 2019, while the volume of investments in commercial real estate segments, on the contrary, may decrease by 27%. Such dynamics in commercial real estate is in line with global trends, the company notes. "In 2020, the volume of investments [in the world] will decrease by 38% (to $670 bln)," CBRE said in a statement.