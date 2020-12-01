Hainan building international duty free shopping center worth $2 bln

HAIKOU, December 1. /TASS/. The total investment in wrapping up the construction of a new international trade center for duty free goods in Hainan's Haikou will amount to 12.8 billion yuan (about $ 1.9 billion), www.hinews.cn reported on Tuesday.

By now, the underground levels of the complex have been fully built; by the end of 2020, it is planned to complete the construction of the steel frame of the aboveground part of the facility. The total area of ​​the main building of the complex will reach more than 920,000 square meters. In addition to the shopping center, the project plan for this complex provides for the construction of office buildings, residential buildings, hotels and a commercial street.

The project is an important part of establishing Hainan's free trade port and promoting a duty free trade program. There are currently four duty free shops in the Hainan province: two of them are located in the provincial capital, Haikou, and the rest — in Sanya and the coastal town of Boao in Qionghai District in the northeast of the island. A pilot program for the development of a chain of duty free shops on Hainan was launched by the Chinese government in 2011.

By the end of 2020, it is planned to open three more new duty free shops. The authorities explained the need to increase the number of duty free shops in the province by the growing number of tourists and the high demand for duty free goods. All three new stores will be located in Sanya. One of them will open at the airport, and the other two — in the suburbs.

Since July 1, the presonal quotas for purchases in duty free shops in the province have been increased from 30,000 to 100,000 yuan (from $ 4,200 to $ 14,200), and the list of duty free goods has been expanded from 38 to 45 positions.