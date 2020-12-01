Bitcoin price down by more than 6% at $18,444

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. The price of Bitcoin decreased by 6.44% during the trading session on Tuesday reaching $18,444, according to the trading data as of 3:31 pm Moscow time.

Earlier the Bitcoin price hit its fresh all-time high of $19,915.

As of 3:50 pm, the Bitcoin exchange rate narrowed losses to $18,776 per unit (-4.76%).

Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency invented in 2008 by an unknown person or group of people using the name Satoshi Nakamoto. It is a decentralized digital currency without a central bank or single administrator that can be sent from user to user on the peer-to-peer bitcoin network without intermediaries.