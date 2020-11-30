OPEC+ talks on oil output cuts postponed to December 3

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. OPEC+ ministerial meeting scheduled for December 1 has been postponed to December 3, according to a letter for the member-states’ delegates obtained by TASS.

Two sources at the oil cartel confirmed this report. The letter says that the meeting is due to be held at 16:00 Moscow Time on Thursday via video conference.

Before the meeting the parties will hold informal consultations, one of the sources told TASS. Earlier OPEC+ countries failed to come to terms on oil output cuts in the coming months of 2021.

OPEC+ is a group of oil-producing countries, made up of OPEC members and 10 other non-OPEC members, including Russia.