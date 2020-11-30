OPEC postpones decision making on 2021 production levels until December 1

MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. The Ministerial Conference of OPEC countries decided to postpone decision making on the mechanism for cutting oil production in early 2021 until December 1, when the meeting will be attended by non-OPEC countries, a source involved in the negotiations told TASS.

"Yes, they postponed it until Tuesday so as to discuss this with other countries," the source said adding that, formally, the meeting continues.