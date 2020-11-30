Current OPEC+ differing viewpoints "work-related issue", says Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. The Kremlin considers the current OPEC+ variety of opinions a work-related issue and a far cry from the state of affairs in March, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"It does not," he said when asked whether the Kremlin considers the current OPEC+ variety of opinions equal to the March dissent. "A work-related situation," Peskov added.

Ministers of the OPEC+ monitoring committee failed to reach a consensus on what crude production levels should be recommended to participating states for early 2021 during informal consultations on November 29. Concurrently, Bloomberg reported that some members of the committee do not share the view that the cuts easing should be postponed from January 2021.

A ministerial meeting of OPEC nations is scheduled for November 30. It is expected to focus on the output levels recommendation of the monitoring committee.