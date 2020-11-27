Hainan to present Belt and Road Initiative's potential at tourism carnival

HAIKOU, November 27. /TASS/. During the 21st Tourism Island International Carnival, the Hainan authorities plan to unleash the tourism potential of the Belt and Road Initiative and use interagency mechanisms to promote new products that are in high demand among tourists, reported the Hainan Daily newspaper, citing the official program of the complex event.

According to the newspaper, thanks to the carnival, the Hainan administration is going to turn tourism into a "new driving force", which will activate both the cultural sphere and sports, exhibition activities, and trade. Such a cross-industry site is expected to attract even more tourists to the Island of Hainan.

According to the announced schedule, entertainment events will last until early January 2021. They will be held not only in the largest cities of the island of Haikou and Sanya, where large-scale cultural and entertainment projects are often organized, but also in many other settlements of the region, which have prepared a warm welcome and a busy program for guests. It includes more than 170 items and, as noted, is designed for tourists with a wide variety of tastes and preferences.

Events from Hainan in the coming weeks include performances by Chinese pianists, art ensembles and bands. In three cities (in Sanya, in the city of Baotin, located to the north from it, and in the territory of the nearby Lingshui-Li Autonomous County), BMW cars competition "Through the mountains to the sea" will be held. In various parts of the island, tourists will be able to take part in beach activities.

In addition, exciting shopping events will be organized in the province for those who enjoy cars, traditional food, night shopping and duty free shops. Those interested in alcoholic beverages from December 24 to January 2 can visit the international beer festival, which will be held near the sea coast.

As the local authorities said earlier, the 21st International Carnival "Tourism Island" is dedicated to diversification and development of new types of recreation. The holiday is organized by the Chinese Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the Hainan government. Most of the events will officially wrap up on the last day of this year at the grand duty free mall in Sanya. This program is expected to draw more tourists to the province to enjoy a rich cultural and sports program.