Volume of transactions at Hainan's international tourism exhibition exceeded $ 2 mln

HAIKOU, November 26. /TASS/. The total turnover of transactions concluded at the International Exhibition of Tourism Equipment held on Hainan amounted to 13.3 million yuan (about $ 2 million). According to www.hinews.cn, the three-day exhibition wrapped up on November 22.

This year, over 500 companies and manufacturers took part in it. The exhibition was dubbed "New tourism, new equipment, new development". Most of the exposition was occupied by tourist transport, projects of infrastructure facilities, as well as equipment for outbound tourism in nature and sports equipment.

The exhibition was divided into eight main sections: smart travel, camping equipment, outdoor tourism, entertainment, sports equipment, marine tourism equipment, light aircraft and national tourism products.

This exhibition, the news outlet writes, allowed to demonstrate Hainan's potential as a global center for tourism equipment.

By 2025, the authorities have set the task of turning Hainan into an "international center for tourism and consumption." The Chinese island is often referred to as "Eastern Hawaii" — natural landscapes, tropical forests, a developed hotel chain in combination with beaches and a coastline of more than 1,900 kilometers attract guests from the most remote parts of the world.

In 2019, over 83 million tourists visited Hainan, both from other regions of China and from abroad.