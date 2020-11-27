Moscow’s export of meat products up almost 47% in nine months

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Moscow’s exports of meat products amounted to $6.23 mln in nine months of 2020, a 46.77% increase year-on-year, according to a statement released on the website of the Moscow Mayor’s office on Friday.

"Global meat consumption totaled 346 mln tonnes in 2018. In 2019, it rose by 1.1% to 350 mln tonnes. Moscow’s exports of meat products grew in the past three years: in 2018 it increased by 27.6%, in 2019 - by another 25.59% to $71.99 mln, whereas in nine months of this year - by almost 47%," Deputy Mayor Vladimir Yefimov was quoted as saying.

Poultry meat and byproducts account for roughly half of exports, he said, adding that this part amounted to $32.68 mln, up by 112% compared with January-September period of last year. Kazakhstan, China and Kyrgyzstan were the main target markets of those products.

"This year 23 countries purchased Moscow’s meat products, among which Kazakhstan, China, Iran, Hong Kong and Belarus were the leaders. Moreover, new target markets appeared, such as Turkmenistan, Georgia, Moldova, Uzbekistan," head of Moscow’s investment and industrial policy department Alexander Prokhorov was quoted as saying.