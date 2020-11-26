Gasoline prices showing growth in October

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Russia’s average consumer gasoline prices had an uptick by 0.1% month-on-month in October 2020, while wholesale prices dropped by 3.5% in the reporting month, the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Thursday.

Retail fuel prices in Russia rose by 2.3% year-to-date, while producer prices hiked 10.2%.

Retail fuel prices in January - October 2020 gained 1.9% in annual terms, while producer prices moved forward by 5.4% in the reporting period.

Consumer gasoline prices were 2.3 times above producer prices in average across Russia this October (by 2.3 times in October 2019).

Twenty Russian regions had the price upsurge by 0.3% and more, specifically by 7% in the Chukotka Region in August. The price drop was noted in eight regions, most notably by 1.1% in Tyva.

Motor gasoline prices stayed flat in Moscow and hiked 0.2% in St. Petersburg in the reporting month, Rosstat says.