China's Chamber of Commerce presents Hainan's free trade port to foreign partners

HAIKOU, November 26. /TASS/.​​​​​​ ​​The China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (Chamber of Commerce) invited representatives of 15 foreign trade associations located in China to Hainan to find out more the economic prospects of the free trade port, reported the Hainan Daily newspaper.

The foreign delegation of 20 people was led by the chairman of the council Gao Yan. The guests who arrived in the Hainan province represent the trade interests of Russia, US, UK, Italy, Switzerland, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Mexico, and other countries. During the three-day visit, they will attend conferences dedicated to promoting Hainan's port preferential policies, business investment opportunities, and economic and trade cooperation.

In addition, representatives of foreign trade associations will visit Hainan's key industrial parks: the science city of Yazhou Bay and the central business district in Sanya, as well as the new Jiangdong district in the provincial center, Haikou. Thus, they will be able to find out more about the development of the tourism industry on the island, the modern service industry and the high-tech sector, the publication specifies.

The China Council for the Promotion of International Trade plans to continue to work closely with the Hainan government and promote the prosperity of the free trade port. Both sides expressed their intention to sign a memorandum on deepening cooperation.

In recent years, the provincial government has made active efforts to improve the attractiveness of Hainan to international investors. A new stage started after the publication of the general program for the development of the free trade port in June. According to this document, Hainan will be turned into a special customs zone. According to the plans of the Chinese government, by 2050 this region should turn into a unique international cluster with an advanced economic system, where university campuses, scientific laboratories and the headquarters of world corporations.