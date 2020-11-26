Over 500 companies already registered at Sanya's new business district

SANYA, November 26. /TASS/. More than 500 companies have already registered their headquarters and representative offices in the central business district of Hainan's Sanya, reported the local administration.

According to the mayor's office WeChat page, about 120 more commercial organizations are engaged in paperwork and will soon join the list of enterprises that are expected to contribute to the dynamic development of the city and its adjacent administrative and territorial units. According to statement, the Sanya authorities plan to intensify the policy to boost business and attract investors, which provides for a number of benefits.

The regional government expects that Hainan's free trade port program will enable the implementation of a number of innovative projects and strengthen the scientific and technical base on which the stability of economic development depends in the long run.

About 10 companies based in Sanya are on the list of 500 most competitive enterprises in the world. It is assumed that thanks to them, the city will gradually be able to turn into one of the key regional economic centers. As follows from the published data, in 2020 fixed capital investment in the central business district should exceed 6.8 billion yuan (more than $ 1 billion). A significant part of these funds is used to develop new industry areas, including the sphere of financial and modern commercial services.

"We plan to provide market participants with intensive support, <...> we will actively contribute to strengthening the role of platforms providing services in finance, investment and consulting," assured the department managing the development of the Sanya Central Business District.

Sanya's business Center plays an important role in the formation of a free trade zone and port in Hainan. On its territory there are companies operating in the financial sector, specializing in providing a wide range of commercial services, in organizing first-class international cruise tours. The building area in this area exceeds 5 sq. km.