Nornickel: Relocation of North residents is subject of agreement with local authorities

Earlier, the Russian Federation Council (parliament's upper house) recommended the parties to enter the agreement on Norilsk’s development programs before February 1, 2021.

TASS, November 26. The relocation of residents from Norilsk and Dudinka to the country’s regions with better climate is a task, which will be reflected in a four-party agreement between the Russian government, the Krasnoyarsk Region, Norilsk’s administration and Nornickel, the company’s Vice President Dmitry Pristanskov said on Wednesday during the forum Arctic and Antarctic Days in Moscow.

"The task is to reflect the most vital aspects for the city and the region in it," the company’s representative said. "One of the aspects is relocation of residents to Russian regions with better climate conditions."

Without waiting for the agreement to be inked, Nornickel has allocated the sum of 830 million rubles ($11 million) for the relocation in 2021.

In 2011, Russia’s Ministry for Regional Development, the Krasnoyarsk Region, Norilsk and Nornickel signed an agreement on providing support in relocation of residents from Norilsk and Dudinka. Those eligible for the program are people, who have worked in the Far North for at least 15 years. From 2016, the federal center stopped its participation in the program that helped more than 6,000 families move southbound.

The forum Arctic and Antarctic Days in Moscow continues online to November 27.