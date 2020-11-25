Over 200 companies invested in Sanya's remote sensing park

SANYA, November 25. /TASS/. More than 200 companies have started operations in the industrial park of remote sensing data in Hainan's Sanya, reported the Hainan Daily newspaper.

According to the newspaper, a thematic forum on space issues, as well as the development of satellites, was recently held on Hainan. As part of the event, a number of companies signed an agreement with a remote sensing data industrial park in Sanya.

"We decided to invest in the Sanya City Remote Sensing Industrial Park for several reasons," Bai Yiwei, Chairman of the Board of Xian Huanyu Satellite Control and Data Application Co, was quoted as saying. "Firstly, it is the region's good ecology and the island's favorable geographical location. And secondly, these are the advantages that Hainan's free trade port will provide in the future," he explained.

Bai Yiwei also noted that "in the future, Hainan will become one of the key places in the space industry." In addition, the manager said, "Since the publication of the program for the construction of the island's free trade port, local authorities have made even more efforts to improve and develop a top-notch business environment on the island." “It is for these reasons that we decided to start work in the Sanya Industrial Park,” Bai Yiwei summed up.

The Sanya City Remote Sensing Data Industrial Park was founded in August 2016 by the Institute for Remote Sensing and Digital Earth Modeling, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and the Hainan and Sanya City governments. It aims to research and develop satellites using remote sensing technologies in areas such as sea surface monitoring, fisheries, natural disasters, and maritime tourism. The industrial park includes both scientific facilities and tourist and entertainment zones. At the time of the opening of the complex, it housed about 30 companies.

The authorities presented a plan for the free trade port’s development on June, 1. In accordance with the plan, the Hainan province will be turned into a special customs zone. The country’s government intends in general to wrap up the creation of the free trade port on the island by 2025: by this time the island should acquire a system to ensure free trade and investments.

By 2035, the free trade port and its model will become more solid. By this time, Hainan intends to ensure the freedom of trade and investments, trans-border movement of capital, people and shipping.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.