MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Russian oil companies have already invested more than $13 bln in the Iraqi economy, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday following talks with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein.

"Our largest energy companies work in Iraq together with their partners. These are Lukoil, Rosneft, Gazpromneft, Bashneft. These four [companies] have invested more than $13 billion in the Iraqi economy," he said.