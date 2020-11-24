Kremlin rules out contacts between Putin and Saudi leadership before OPEC+ meeting

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin is not planning any negotiations with the leadership of Saudi Arabia before the OPEC+ meeting on December 1, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"So far there are no such plans," he said responding to a question about possible talks with the leadership of Saudi Arabia.

Peskov also said that there were no separate negotiations between the Russian leader and the leadership of Saudi Arabia during the G20 summit. The summit was held on November 21-22 via videoconference as chaired by Riyadh.

"There were no contacts on the sidelines of this virtual meeting," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Peskov refused to elaborate on Russia's position at the upcoming OPEC+ meeting, saying that this is "premature."

At a meeting on November 17, the monitoring committee of OPEC+ was supposed to make an appropriate recommendation on the levels of oil production cuts in 2021, which was later postponed to December 1, 2020. On that day, a ministerial conference of all OPEC and non-OPEC countries will be held. The participants are expected to make a final decision on how to cut production in the first months of 2021.