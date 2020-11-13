China's Ministry of Finance allocated $ 970 million to Hainan for economic reforms

HAIKOU, November 13. /TASS/. The Chinese Ministry of Finance announced that it has allocated 6.5 billion yuan (about $ 970 million) to Hainan for economic reforms, according to the official published on Friday.

"In order to increase the budget's value and accelerate the payment of the corresponding allocations from the budget of the central government, 6.5 billion yuan were transferred to comprehensively deepen the reforms and Hainan's open policy in 2021," the document reads. According to the Ministry of Finance, the funds were transferred ahead of schedule.

These funds will be used for projects in the field of transport, improving air quality, expanding ecology in the province, building high-speed highways and other transport infrastructure, social projects, as well as improving people's quality of life.

In April 2018, President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese authorities intend to actively involve Hainan in globalization and to draw foreign investors to the island province. By 2050, according to the authorities, the island should become a unique international cluster with an advanced economy, developed tourism, top-notch scientific, technical and financial potential, and modern medicine. The branches of the best universities and offices of the most powerful corporations in the world will be located on the Island of Hainan.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.