Calvey's release positive signal to investment community - Russian Direct Investments Fund

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. The release of Baring Vostok founder Michael Calvey and his colleagues from house arrest is an important signal for the entire investment community, head of the Russian Direct Investments Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev told reporters.

"The release of the founder and senior partner of the Baring Vostok investment fund, Michael Calvey and his colleagues from house arrest is an important signal for the entire investment community. All international partners of RDIF positively perceive this news, which will affect their readiness for new investments in the Russian economy," he noted, stressing that RDIF will continue joint investments with the Baring Vostok fund.