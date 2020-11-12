Calvey's release positive signal to investment community - Russian Direct Investments Fund

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. The release of Baring Vostok founder Michael Calvey and his colleagues from house arrest is an important signal for the entire investment community, head of the Russian Direct Investments Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev told reporters.
"The release of the founder and senior partner of the Baring Vostok investment fund, Michael Calvey and his colleagues from house arrest is an important signal for the entire investment community. All international partners of RDIF positively perceive this news, which will affect their readiness for new investments in the Russian economy," he noted, stressing that RDIF will continue joint investments with the Baring Vostok fund.
Dmitriev noted that joint investments with Baring Vostok will help the recovery of the Russian economy after the coronavirus pandemic.
"We hope that in the near future the court, having sorted out all the circumstances, will make a fair decision on the merits in this case. We, as before, consider the Baring Vostok fund a bona fide partner adhering to the high ethical standards adopted in the investment community," Dmitriev stressed.
On Thursday, the Russian Supreme Court changed the preventive measure founder of the Baring Vostok private equity firm Michael Calvey and six other defendants in the case of a 2.5 billion rubles embezzlement from house arrest to a number of restrictions.