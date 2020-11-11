Hainan announces a new set of measures to improve key industries

HAIKOU, November 11. /TASS/. China's Hainan has announced another package of measures to modernize the healthcare system, transport and improve social projects, including those concerning foreign citizens, reported the local administration.

"The program is being implemented in accordance with the official regulations and has received a positive assessment from the competent authorities, as well as renowned experts," according to the information published on Hainan's free trade port WeChat page.

The new measures

As noted in the document, the changes will primarily affect the mechanism of registration of labor activity for representatives of other countries. The authorities promise to expedite the "unified window" to ensure the simultaneous implementation of procedures for registering the place of work and residence of foreigners on Hainan. In addition, the government intends to cut the time it takes to obtain social security services by proxy by 90%. "After the transformation of the current system, it will take, on average, only four days. Moreover, if previously an interested person had to visit government institutions more than once, now it is enough to come only once," the local administration explained.

According to statement, the provincial leadership decided to modernize the mechanism for controlling the operation of air routes in the lower airspace. With the help of state-owned companies, an integrated system of airports of various categories will be created in the region, including 20 air harbors. The coordination between them will be handled by a unified flight service center. According to the Hainan authorities, more than 60 enterprises related to civil aviation, research and development, as well as the organization of emergency response activities are already taking part in this project.

The document provides information on the establishment of Hainan's "unified system" for the registration of sea vessels. Thanks to that, by submitting an application, the vehicle owner will not have to spend unnecessary efforts and time to bypass all the departments associated with the paperwork. The new mechanism will reduce the duration of procedures from 52 to seven days.

Another measure will include the improvement of the integrated control platform previously created to better the traceability (identification by registration with a unified system of standards) of medical devices, which are usually used in the provision of emergency services. Thanks to this innovation, a permit to operate the demanded equipment in hospitals can be obtained in just one day, while previously formalities took an average of 27 days. Thus, the clinics of Hainan were able to implement highly effective treatments for cancer and rare diseases in the shortest possible time.

The simplification and unification of the system for financing pre-project work during the construction of infrastructure facilities was also on the list of the new measures. According to estimates, such a measure will significantly reduce the costs and timing of programs. In addition, this should lead to better coordination between government agencies and responsible companies.

The authorities presented a plan for the free trade port’s development on June, 1. In accordance with the plan, the Hainan province will be turned into a special customs zone. The country’s government intends in general to wrap up the creation of the free trade port on the island by 2025: by this time the island should acquire a system to ensure free trade and investments.

By 2035, the free trade port and its model will become more solid. By this time, Hainan intends to ensure the freedom of trade and investments, trans-border movement of capital, people and shipping.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.