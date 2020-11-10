Hainan invites China International Import Expo participants to Haikou consumer goods fair

HAIKOU, November 10. /TASS/. Specialists from Hainan at the China International Import Expo (CIIE, November 5-10) held in Shanghai actively worked to attract companies to the first China International Consumer Goods Fair, scheduled for May 7-10 2021 in Haikou, reported the Hainan Daily.

Nearly 20 employees of the provincial Bureau of International Economic Development did the job. "We acted separately, each did their job," the newspaper quoted deputy head of the department Gong Qijun as saying. The official clarified that the CIIE in Shanghai aimed to select companies that could take part in the upcoming exhibition on Hainan.

According to him, during the first few days of operation, many enterprises showed interest in the first China International Consumer Goods Fair, some of them have already confirmed their participation. Among them, in particular, the well-known German manufacturer of kitchen utensils Othello. "We are very interested in participating in the Consumer Fair, and we are already preparing to come to Hainan next year to present the show. Hainan's free trade port has great development prospects. We are confident that the platform of this consumer fair will allow Othello to expand the Chinese market", the newspaper quotes the words of one of the company's representatives.

The proposal to organize the first China International Consumer Goods Fair is on the list of the Hainan's free trade port program, which was released on June 1. It also has provisions for tax exemptions on the import and sale of foreign exhibits at national level exhibitions in the province.

The theme of the first consumer goods show in Haikou will be dubbed "Hainan — a pioneer of China's openness." The total area of ​​the exposition will reach 100,000 square meters. The main product groups that will be presented will include fashionable clothing, jewelry, food, cars, electronics, healthcare products and pet supplies. The organizers will invite the world's leading brands, including over 100 luxury consumer goods manufacturers. Foreign exhibitors have an opportunity to receive tax incentives.