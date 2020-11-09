Number of Sanya's new enterprises with foreign capital increased by 200% in three quarters

SANYA, Nove,ber 9. /TASS/. The number of new foreign-owned enterprises registered in Hainan's Sanya increased by almost 200% year on year in the three quarters of 2020. According to the local newspaper Hainan Daily, 99 new enterprises with the participation of foreign capital were created in the city during this period.

Between January and October, according to the city's Foreign Investment Promotion Office, 1,240 companies were able to attract investment, including the foreign ones and those from other regions of China. During the said period, they received 993 million yuan (about $ 150 million) as tax collections, and the total amount of investments they drew in fixed assets exceeded 6 billion yuan (about $ 909 million). In total, within the first 10 months of 2020, the volume of actually used foreign investments by these companies in Sanya exceeded $ 53.9 million.

The main flow of foreign capital entering the city fell on the US, Russia, Germany and 29 other countries. The main areas for foreign investment included wholesale trade, rentals, commercial and IT services, the entertainment industry, and research.

As an important part of Hainan's free trade port project, the central commercial district of Sanya has also attracted investments from 10 companies on the list of world's 500 largest enterprises, the newspaper writes.