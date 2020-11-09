More than 200 participants attend Hainan's free port logistics forum

HAIKOU, November 9. /TASS/. Over 200 people from 80 companies took part in the conference in Haikou on attracting investments in the logistics industry of Hainan's free trade port, reported the Hainan Daily newspaper.

According to the newspaper, the event's participants discussed the issues of attracting investment in the logistics of the international cold chain, warehousing and distribution, the possibility of developing an international logistics infrastructure and other aspects of the industry. The conference was also attended by representatives of local authorities, who spoke about the advantages and preferential policies of the free trade port, as well as the conditions for doing business on the Island of Hainan.

"Both big international logistics companies and domestic logistics enterprises are showing great interest in the island's free trade port," president of the Hainan Provincial Transport and Logistics Association Feng Xueqi said at the conference. "Representatives of the logistics industry are interested in opening headquarters or, for example, a representative office on Hainan. Some are ready to register a company directly on Hainan and invest in the Chinese province," he said. Feng Xueqi also noted that the Transport and Logistics Association is ready to provide assistance and support to the provincial government to promote new projects in the field of logistics.

The authorities presented a plan for the free trade port’s development on June, 1. In accordance with the plan, the Hainan province will be turned into a special customs zone. The country’s government intends in general to wrap up the creation of the free trade port on the island by 2025: by this time the island should acquire a system to ensure free trade and investments.

By 2035, the free trade port and its model will become more solid. By this time, Hainan intends to ensure the freedom of trade and investments, trans-border movement of capital, people and shipping.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.