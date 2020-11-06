London Court has not held businessman Tinkov case hearing

LONDON, July 10. /TASS/. The administrative hearing of the extradition case of Russian businessman Oleg Tinkov to the United States scheduled for this Friday did not take place in the Westminster Magistrates Court, TASS reports from the Court room.

"The file was taken out," the judge’s assistant said, without giving any further details. TASS has no immediate comment available from the businessman’s representatives.

Tinkov would remain in London for the duration of court hearings initiated by the US Internal Revenue Service, TCS Group (parent company of Tinkoff Bank) said in a statement released on the London Stock Exchange on March 2 of this year.

The businessman said earlier that an acute form of leukemia had been diagnosed with him.

The administrative hearing of the case initially scheduled for late April was postponed four times.