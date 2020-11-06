Volume of Hainan's foreign trade in services in January-September reached $ 1.92 billion

HAIKOU, November 6. /TASS/. The total volume of imports and exports of services on Hainan in the first three quarters of 2020 amounted to 12.83 billion yuan (about $ 1.91 billion), according to provincial department of commerce.

According to a document published on the department's website, exports of services in January-September amounted to 3.575 billion yuan (about $ 533.6 million), imports reached 9.258 billion yuan (about $ 1.382 billion).

In September alone, Hainan's volume of foreign trade in services amounted to 2.493 billion yuan ($ 372.09 million), which is 31.43% higher compared to the ninth month of 2019 and 1.4 times higher than in August 2020.

Services imports in September reached 2.009 billion yuan ($ 299.85 million). Exports — 484 million yuan (about $ 72.23 million).

According to the provincial department of commerce, trade in developing services accounted for more than 52% of the total volume of imports and exports of services in January-September. These include insurance, financial, telecommunications, IT, cultural and entertainment services, business, maintenance and repair services, and intellectual property services.