Sanya holds forum on Hainan's cooperation with Taiwan

HAIKOU, November 6. /TASS/. Hainan's Sanya hosted a major business forum for entrepreneurs from mainland China and the island of Taiwan this week, reported www.hinews.cn.

According to the organizers, about 300 businessmen took part in the event, which aimed to foster a diversified relationship with Taipei. One of the key tasks on the agenda was attracting Taiwanese capital in the most promising projects of Hainan's free trade port.

"The economy of mainland China has great potential for development, and the market has many advantages," said Li Zhenghong, head of the Association of Taiwan Investors in Mainland China. "We strive for deepening trade and economic cooperation with Hainan and are ready to further develop social and economic integration with Beijing".

According to him, Taiwanese businessmen are closely following the policy of China's central leadership to attract capital to priority sectors of the economy. Li Zhenghong noted that the members of the organization he heads are rather optimistic about further cooperation. The head of the association recalled that since the beginning of the year, more than 40 companies with investments from Taiwan have been registered on Hainan.

"These are mainly businesses engaged in wholesale and retail trade, rental and commercial services, as well as research and development organizations, firms specializing in technical services," he added.

Cooperation between the two islands

According to statistics, about 1,900 Taiwanese projects have been registered in the southern Chinese province, including those in tourism, transport, restaurant business, energy, and biotechnology. Hainan is constantly increasing the scale of trade and economic cooperation with Taiwan, the trade turnover with which for the three quarters of 2020 exceeded $ 112 million, an increase of about 52% year on year.

According to the official development program, the most promising areas for enhancing ties with Taipei are agriculture, advanced technologies and modern services. Hainan also plans to boost ties in public education, health care and water protection.

Taiwan has been governed by its own administration since 1949 and, according to the official position of China, supported by most countries, including Russia, is considered one of the provinces of China. In 1992, at a meeting in Hong Kong, a consensus was reached between representatives of Beijing and Taipei, according to which the existence of only one Chinese state in the world is recognized. Cultural and humanitarian contacts, including in the field of tourism, are an important component of relations between Taiwan and mainland China.